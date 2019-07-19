Intersection at Maplecrest and Stellhorn to see lane restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The intersection at Maplecrest and Stellhorn road will see lane restrictions starting Monday.

Northbound traffic on Maplecrest will not be able to turn right onto eastbound Stellhorn during the daytime.

These restrictions will allow crews to relocate gas lines for an upcoming City of Fort Wayne Transportation project.

NIPSCO will be responsible for the placement and maintenance of all construction signs and barricades in the work zone.

For further information, contact City of Fort Wayne Transportation Engineering Department at 427-1172

