INDOT: US 33 to close near Decatur for culvert replacement project

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that U.S. 33 will be closed beginning on or after May 24 for a culvert replacement project.

The closure will take place near Decatur between U.S. 27 and S.R. 101. Work is expected to end on May 27.

INDOT said all work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During the closure, drivers are asked to use the posted detour of U.S. 27, U.S. 224 and S.R. 101.

INDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near work zones.

