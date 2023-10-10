FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An on-ramp to Interstate 69 is temporarily closing for a few weeks, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The northbound on-ramp to I-69 at Illinois Road is scheduled to close from Oct. 16 to Nov. 2, depending on the weather, INDOT said in a release. Crews are closing the ramp at mile-marker 305 to work on concrete replacement and joint repair construction on the highway.

INDOT recommended drivers looking to access northbound I-69 from Illinois Road can take southbound I-69 to the U.S. 24/Jefferson Boulevard exit and then use the on-ramp to connect with northbound I-69.