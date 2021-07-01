INDOT: Overturned semi blocks US 33 outside Churubusco

A fire engine blocks U.S. 33 at C.R. 650 E outside Churubusco on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — A semi has overturned along U.S. 33 northwest of Churubusco, blocking the highway.

INDOT said Thursday that an overturned semi was reported at U.S. 33 and S.R. 205. The crash actually happened at U.S. 33 and Blue Lake Road.

Power lines are down in the area.

All lanes are blocked, INDOT said, and the intersection could be closed for “several hours.” The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said 3-5 hours.

U.S. 33 is closed from S.R. 9 to S.R. 205.

TRAFFIC ALERT: We have a report of an overturned semi at U.S. 33 and S.R. 205. There are downed power lines and all lanes are currently blocked. The closure could be in place for several hours. pic.twitter.com/lGH8JbHfLf — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) July 1, 2021

A previous version of this story indicated the crash was at U.S. 33 and S.R. 205. That information came from INDOT. The crash is actually at U.S. 33 and Blue Lake Road. The story has been corrected.