ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced an all-way stop will be added to the intersection of State Route 13 and State Route 4 between Middlebury, Indiana and Millersburg, Indiana.

The intersection will receive new stop signs, advanced warning signs and a red flashing beacon.

Changes to the intersection were recommended after an INDOT traffic study showed an even traffic volume split. The study also showed the types and frequency of crashes occurring at the intersection were correctible by an all-way stop installation.

Work on the intersection is scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 12.