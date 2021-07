FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic along Illinois Road was stopped in both directions after a crash Thursday.

Police and medics were called around 12:45 p.m. to Illinois Road at Interstate 69 on a report of a crash with injuries.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 that two vehicles collided in the area. A dark-colored SUV appeared to have heavy damaged.

It’s not clear how many people were hurt, and how severely.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed to traffic.