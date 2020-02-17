Interstate 69 back open after SUV rolls over

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic on northbound Interstate 69 is flowing again after an SUV rolled Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a crash around 4:50 p.m. near the 312 mile marker, at the Coldwater Road interchange. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that a SUV overturned in the shoulder.

It’s not clear how.

Dispatchers said an adult and two children were inside the vehicle but appeared to have only minor injuries.

Authorities closed the left lane and shoulder of I-69, and traffic was being diverted off the interstate and onto Coldwater Road.

The interstate was reopened by 5:45 p.m.