I-69 backed up after elephant ears stand and car collide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on Interstate 69 has shut down northbound traffic.

Police and medics were called just after 11:30 a.m. to the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the U.S. 30/Goshen Road interchange.

A truck marked with Coffman Concessions, Inc. pulling an elephant ears trailer and a passenger car collided. The treat stand was left on its side in the travel lanes.

All three lanes of the interstate were closed but police were using the on ramp/off ramp lane for traffic.

No injuries were reported, police said.

