FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Illinois Road exit known at 305B will permanently close Tuesday evening, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT),

INDOT says all northbound drivers who want to exit the interstate onto Illinois Road will exit on the ramp previously known as 305A.

TONIGHT: NB I-69 Exit 305B will permanently close. Drivers will then use newly-aligned Exit 305 to access both east and westbound S.R. 14/Illinois Rd. Work is scheduled to take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. https://t.co/b4BVmui7L1 — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) June 22, 2021

A new traffic light will let drivers turn left or right onto Illinois Road. Work is schedule to take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.