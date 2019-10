Traffic lights are dark at the intersection of Lima Road and Coliseum Boulevard on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A power outage on Fort Wayne’s north side has cut power to hundreds and slowed traffic.

The outage stretches north from Coliseum Boulevard to Interstate 69 along Lima Road, including along Ley and Industrial roads. According to an I&M Power outage map, more than 700 are without power in the area.

WANE 15 has received reports that traffic lights along Lima Road are out as a result of the outage. Motorists should treat intersection as 4-way stops.