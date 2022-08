FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The stretch of Huguenard Road in Fort Wayne between Washington Center Road and Goshen Road closed to southbound traffic will remain closed for one day longer than anticipated.

The closure, which began Monday, was expected to be completed on Wednesday, August 17 according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department. However now the closure has been extended to Thursday, August 18.

The closure is necessary for road improvements.