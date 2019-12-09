Hillegas Road bridge over I-69 reopens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Hillegas Road bridge over Interstate 69, which has been closed since the spring, has reopened.

The Indiana Department of Transportation told WANE 15 midday Monday that Hillegas Road was reopened to traffic from West Coliseum Boulevard to California Road.

The stretch was closed in late March so the Hillegas Road bridge over I-69 could be replaced. At the time, construction was expected to continue through late November.

Intersection improvements delayed the reopening, however.