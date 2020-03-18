High-speed chase from Michigan into Indiana ends when SUV rolls off I-69

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were hurt and one was later arrested after they reportedly took police on a chase from Michigan into Steuben County that ended with a vehicle rolling multiple times.

Around 1:30 p.m., Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Interstate 69 and the Indiana/Michigan state line to assist Michigan authorities with a vehicle pursuit. The suspect vehicle – a black 2004 GMC Envoy – was reportedly heading southbound on I-69 heading into Steuben County.

In that area, sheriff’s deputies and Fremont Police set up stop sticks, and the Envoy rode over them and continued southbound for nearly a mile at a high rate of speed. The SUV eventually left the interstate and rolled multiple times, police said.

Inside the crashed SUV, police found two people – the driver, 31-year-old John M. Snook of Angola, and the passenger, 27-year-old Brittany P. Fraley of Hamilton.

Both Snook and Fraley were taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious but stable condition.

Snook was also taken into custody by the Indiana State Police on an outstanding Steuben County arrest warrant. Once released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Steuben County Jail on the outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant, and likely undergo court proceedings to be extradited back to the state of Michigan to face additional felony criminal charges.

The original Michigan incident remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo (MI) Department of Public Safety and no details were released.

