Head-on crash kills 2 in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two men were killed in an early morning crash in Grant County Wednesday.

Police and medics were called just before 6 a.m. to S.R. 26 near C.R. 562 East on a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Indiana State Police said a 2009 Pontiac G8 was traveling eastbound on S.R. 26 when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 63-year-old Garry Moore of Elwood head on. After the crash, the Pontiac caught fire.

Both drivers were killed.

The driver of the Pontiac has not yet been identified, state police said.

The crash is still under investigation.