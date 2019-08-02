1 dead in head-on crash on US 224

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — A two-vehicle crash just over the Ohio line in Van Wert County has killed one and forced the closure of U.S. 224.

Police and medics were called just before 8 a.m. to U.S. 224 and Kings Church Road, between Decatur and Van Wert just east of the Indiana-Ohio line.

Two pickups appeared to have collided head-on.

Numerous injuries were reported, but unconfirmed. At least one person was killed.

U.S. 224 was closed to traffic at S.R. 101.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.