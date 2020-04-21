Hartford City man killed when SUV rear-ends minivan

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was killed in a crash Monday afternoon south of Hartford City.

Police and medics were called around 3:45 p.m. to the intersection of S.R. 3 and C.R. 400 South on a report of a two-vehicle crash. There, a minivan and SUV collided.

According to a Blackford County Sheriff’s Office report, a black 2018 Honda Odyssey driven by 32-year-old Joshua Smith – with his wife and two small children inside – was northbound on S.R. 3 just south of 400 South when it slowed to turn into a driveway. At that time, a red 1991 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Leslie Riggs, 58, of Hartford City rear-ended the van.

The impact sent both vehicles off the east side of the roadway.

Riggs was killed in the crash. The sheriff’s office said he was not wearing a seatbelt. Police believe he would have survived the crash if he was restrained.

Smith suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized. His wife and children were not hurt.

