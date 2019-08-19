Hanna Street to see lane restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hanna Street will see lane restrictions this week between Woodview Blvd and Drexel Ave.

These restrictions will allow crews to work on gas lines.

NIPSCO crews will be responsible for the work, beginning Tuesday, August 20, and are expecting to complete the work Wednesday.

NIPSCO will be responsible for the placement and maintenance of all construction signs and barricades in the work zone.

For further information or for problems that may develop, contact the City of Fort Wayne Right of Way Department at 427-6155.