Gravel spilled on northbound I-69; traffic slowed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A truck hauling gravel lost some its load on Interstate 69 Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate, just south of the S.R. 3/Lima Road interchange. Gravel was spilled across all three lanes, with a heavier amount of gravel in the driving lane, dispatchers said.

It’s not clear how the spill happened.

Two lanes of the interstate were passable, but traffic was moving slowly. By 10:30 a.m., heavy equipment was brought in to move the gravel and traffic was limited to one lane.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 it will take at least 2 hours to clean up the spill.