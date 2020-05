FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — North Clinton Street on Fort Wayne’s north side has been closed to all traffic after a vehicle hit a pole in the area.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 the crash happened in the 8100 block of North Clinton Street, just south of East Wallen Road.

The pole was brought down in the crash, across the roadway, dispatchers said.

Police at the scene said they are investigating the crash as a hit and run.

Motorists should avoid the area.