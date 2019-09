FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The intersection of Evard and Maplecrest became a four-way stop after an evening crash knocked out power.

Police say that an crash around 5:30 p.m. Friday ended with no injures but did shut down traffic lights at the intersection.

Police were able to clean up the intersection but have turned the area into a four-way stop. Police left the scene around 7:00 p.m.