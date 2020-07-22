Elderly woman hurt in T-bone crash along Dupont Road

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An elderly driver was hospitalized after a T-bone crash on Fort Wayne’s north side Wednesday afternoon.

Police and medics were around 4 p.m. to Dupont Road in front of the Kroger Marketplace, near Coldwater Road, on a report of a crash there.

Officers said an elderly woman was crossing Dupont Road in a Toyota when her car was T-boned by a blue sedan.

Due to pre-existing conditions and age, the woman was taken to a local hospital. She was reported to be in stable condition.

Traffic was restrict to one lane on Dupont Road at the time.

