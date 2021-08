FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic is flowing after a multi-vehicle crash closed eastbound traffic on State Boulevard near the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation office Tuesday evening.

Crews were sent to East State Boulevard and Parnell Avenue on reports of a crash involving four vehicles around 7 p.m.

Police told WANE 15 that no one was injured in the crash, including a baby that was in one of the vehicles.

It is unclear what led to the crash, but police said a toxicology report is pending.