FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dupont Road is seeing closures between Johnson and Hand Road.

The closures, which began Saturday, August 17 and are expected to be finished by Wednesday, are allowing crossover pipe replacement.

Construction and signage responsibility will be provided by the Allen County Highway Department.

For further information or for problems that may develop, contact the City of Fort Wayne Right of Way Department at 427-6155.