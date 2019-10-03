Drivers should avoid a Fort Wayne intersection after a two-vehicle crash, two people hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the intersection of O Day Road and Washington Center Road just after 1:30 p.m.

Dispatch told WANE15 one person is in serious condition and another is in good condition.

The intersection of Washington Center Road and Stallhurt Road is closed and O Day Road and U.S. 30 is closed while investigators are on scene of the crash. Drivers should avoid the area.

WANE15 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.

