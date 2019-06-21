Dump truck rear-ends vehicle along US 33; highway closed

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Part of U.S. 33 was closed in both directions after a crash Friday afternoon.

Allen County Dispatch said it happened at 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Johnson Road.

Authorities told WANE 15 at the scene that a dump truck rear-end two cars in the area. One of the vehicles drove off before first responders arrived, but another vehicle was badly damaged.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The road has since been reopened.

An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information that the dump truck backed into the car. The truck actually rear-ended the car and the story has been corrected.