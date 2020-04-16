Driver seriously hurt in head-on crash; woman, baby OK

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was seriously hurt when a van hit a vehicle head-on south of downtown Fort Wayne on Thursday.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of East Rudisill Boulevard and Smith Street. Fort Wayne Police said one vehicle was heading east and one vehicle was heading west on East Rudisill Boulevard, and they hit head-on.

The driver of a company van was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. A woman and a baby inside the passenger vehicle were not hurt.

Police are still working to figure out what caused the head-on collision.