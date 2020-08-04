Driver killed when semi rear-ends SUV, pushes it into another semi on I-69

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indianapolis man was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 69 in Grant County.

Police and medics were called just before 7 p.m. to the 267 mile marker, three miles north of the Marion exit, on a report of a four-vehicle crash there.

According to an Indiana State Police report, two semi tractor-trailers and a Kia Sedona driven by 62-year-old Gary Byrd of Indianapolis slowed in a traffic back-up in the southbound lanes of the highway. Another semi behind them did not slow, though, and rear-ended the Kia, which was then pushed into the trailer of another semi.

Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene. One semi driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two drivers were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

The police report said investigators do not believe the consumption of alcoholic beverages nor narcotics contributed to the crash.