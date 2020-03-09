Driver killed in fiery crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was killed when a speeding vehicle left a southern Allen County road and hit a utility pole midday Monday.

Police and medics were called around 12:45 p.m. to the 17000 block of Marion Center Road, south of Hoagland Road, on a report of a crash. Crews arrived to find a sedan fully engulfed in flames, with the driver pinned inside.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the sedan was speeding southbound on Marion Center Road when it failed to navigate a curve and left the roadway. The vehicle then hit a utility pole and caught fire.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim later.