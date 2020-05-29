Driver killed in crash with utility pole

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was killed in a crash in Adams County Friday afternoon.

Police and medics were called just after 1:30 p.m. to C.R. 1100 South just west of C.R. 400 East in rural Geneva on a report of a crash.

According to a report from Adams County Sheriff Dan Mawhorr, the vehicle was headed westbound on 1100 South when it left the roadway for some reason and hit a utility pole on the driver’s door.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva Police Department, Geneva Fire Department and Adams County Emergency Medical Services all responded.