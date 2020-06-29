Driver ejected after pickup goes airborne in Steuben County crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Hudson man was airlifted to a hospital after being ejected from his pickup truck in a crash in Steuben County Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a vehicle crash on CR500W north of CR400S, near Hudson in Steuben County. Officers arrived to the scene to find a pickup truck rolled over on the east side of the road.

Mitchell Musser, 24, of Hudson was found laying in the grass next to the pickup truck. The extent of his injuries are unknown, but he was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Officers discovered that the truck was heading northbound on CR500W when it was driven off the road twice before Musser lost control. When the vehicle left the road the second time, it went airborne. Musser was ejected from the driver’s seat then the truck hit the ground and rolled over.

When officers inspected the vehicle, they discovered that Musser was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Indiana State Police say that excessive speed is suspected as the primary factor in the crash.

An investigation is underway to determine the complete circumstances that led to the crash.

Indiana State Police issued a statement following the crash: