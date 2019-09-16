Driver airlifted after van rear-ends 3 vehicles on U.S. 27

Traffic signs indicated the intersection of U.S. 27 and S.R. 124 in Monroe, Indiana, are shown in this Google Maps screen shot. (Google Maps)

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Decatur woman had to be airlifted after a van rear-ended her vehicle and two others along U.S. 27 outside Monroe Monday morning.

Police and medics were called around 5:35 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. 27 and S.R. 124 on a report of a four-vehicle crash. According to a news release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, three vehicles were stopped or slowing for a red light on U.S. 27 at S.R. 124 when a full-size Ford van rear ended them.

The driver of the van – 33-year-old Cody G. Subject of Corwith, Iowa – was traveling south on U.S. 27 when, for an unknown reason, he collided into the rear of a Jeep Cherokee driven by Lisa A. Bills, 41, of Decatur. The van then continued into the rear of a Lincoln MKX operated by Natasha D. Carr, 51, of Fort Wayne, and then into the rear of a Toyota Camry driven by Jamaluddin B. Karimullah, 41, of Fort Wayne, before rolling onto its side.

Bills was pulled from her Jeep and had to be airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Her condition was not released.

Subject was treated at the scene and cleared. Carr and Karimullah were taken to local hospitals and treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation.