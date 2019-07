FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — DeKalb County S.R. 1 will see closures next week for small infrastructure replacement.

The road is expected to close on or after Monday, July 29, weather permitting.

The closure will allow contractors to replace a small structure over a ditch between C.R. 16 and C.R. 12. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained during the work.

The road will be closed up to 60 calendar days but is expected to be completed earlier.

