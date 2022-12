FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers can expect increased traffic for a day along a section of West Jefferson Boulevard, according to the city’s traffic engineering department.

The department said there will be lane restrictions Wednesday on West Jefferson Boulevard at West Washington Boulevard- by Swinney Tennis Center- and continues on Jefferson to Catalpa Street.

Crews are working on the road’s right of way, according to the department.

The work is expected to be finished by the end of the day.