FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews are working Tuesday on a main road that leads to downtown Fort Wayne, the city’s Traffic Engineering Department said.

There will be lane restrictions on Washington Boulevard between Fairview and Glasgow avenues, around Memorial Park. Drivers headed toward downtown from Fort Wayne’s east side should be prepared for slower traffic, or find a different route that day.

The department said the road work is for a City Utilities Engineering project. The road is expected to open back up by Wednesday, weather permitting.