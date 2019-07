FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Part of Clinton Street will be down to one lane Wednesday while crews work to repair part of the road.

The restoration and repaving will reduce traffic to one lane between Jacobs Street to just south of Science Central. The road was damaged Friday, June 28 after a water pipe broke.

Two lanes will be restricted to traffic on Clinton Street starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The work is expected to be completed by mid-afternoon.