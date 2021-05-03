Crews to begin resurfacing I-69 in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Interstate 69 in northern Steuben County will be resurfaced through the summer months.

INDOT said Monday that it will begin a resurfacing project next Monday. The project will be completed later this fall, INDOT said.

The construction will take place in both the northbound and southbound lanes, from U.S. 20 to the Indiana-Michigan State Line.

During the project there will be alternating lane closures in each direction.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.