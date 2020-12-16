Crashes tie up traffic around the area as snow falls; INDOT at ‘max capacity’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dozens of crashes have been reported around northeast Indiana as snow fell on cold roadways Wednesday morning.

On Interstate 69, numerous slide-offs were reported. A semi crash northeast of Marion closed the northbound lanes of the interstate.

INDOT tweeted this photo of a traffic tie-up on Interstate 69 outside Marion on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

In Steuben County, a semi overturned on a ramp at the 354 mile marker, 6 miles north of Angola.

U.S. 24 westbound was shut down in Allen County after a crash between Bruick and Doyle Roads.

On U.S. 30, a semi slid off the highway and into a ravine, slowing traffic.

A semi slid off U.S. 30 west of Columbia City. (Tina Walters)

INDOT said it was operating on a “full call out,” with crews working “at max capacity” treating roadways. With road temperatures below freezing, INDOT said it had 121 trucks deployed.

