I-69 North at Airport Expressway back open after multiple crashes

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Several vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday morning on I-69 North, just north of the exit for Airport Expressway.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department told WANE 15 the mess involved three main crashes. It started when one driver slowed down or stopped, then got rear-ended. A total of five vehicles crashed in that initial collision. A chain reaction followed behind that and caused two other crashes further south.

Officials said at least 10 vehicles were involved. No serious injuries were reported.

The crashes forced the closure of one north bound lane for a time.