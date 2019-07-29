Crash with power pole kills teen

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio – A 17-year-old was killed Sunday night when her pickup left a Mercer County roadway and hit a power pole.

Police and medics responded just before midnight to S.R. 274 east of Saint Johns Road on a report of a crash after a passerby called 911.

According to a Mercer County Sheriff’s report, a 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck was eastbound on State Route 274 when, for an unknown reason, the truck crossed the roadway and went off the north side of the road. The truck struck a power pole, ejecting the driver.

Zoe A. Lane, a 17-year-old from New Bremen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.