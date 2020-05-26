Crash slows traffic on southbound I-69; victim critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on southbound Interstate 69 in Fort Wayne has closed several travel lanes.

Police and medics responded around 3 p.m. to the highway north of the Illinois Road interchange on a report of a crash. In the area, a red car was stopped with heavy damage, behind a stopped semi tractor-trailer.

Dispatchers said someone was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

All travel lanes were closed but traffic was flowing around the crash in the far shoulder.