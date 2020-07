FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash slowed traffic on Interstate 69 late Monday afternoon.

Police were called just after 4:20 p.m. to the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the Illinois Road interchange on a report of a traffic crash.

State police at the scene refused to provide any information about the crash.

A Gassafy Wholesale Florist box truck appeared to be involved.

One lane was open after the crash and traffic was flowing around the scene.