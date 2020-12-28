Child hurt after rollover crash in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are working to figure out what caused a rollover crash at an intersection just west of I-69 Monday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of U.S. 24 and Hamlets Blvd. around 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Investigators on scene told WANE 15 that three people were in the car, including two children. Medics said one of the children was in serious condition but is expected be okay. The other two passengers are okay.

A small section of US 24 westbound is down to one lane. Drivers should avoid the area or found a different route.