WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A crash on U.S. 24 is causing eastbound traffic delays just west of the intersection with State Road 101.

Officers were dispatched to the location around 2:15 p.m.

Police say the eastbound lanes will be closed for several hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

There has been no information released on those involved or the extend of the crash.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.