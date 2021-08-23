One facing non-life threatening injuries following crash on State Blvd near Parkview Hospital Randallia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is facing non-life threatening injuries following a Monday afternoon crash on East State Boulevard near Parkview Hospital Randallia.

Officers were sent to the East State Boulevard and Carew Street intersection just before 3 p.m. on reports of a crash.

Dispatch said that one person is facing non-life threatening injuries.

Eastbound traffic on East State Boulevard was backed up in the area for about 45 minutes. Dispatch said the scene has since been cleared.

The cause of the crash is unknown.