FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A crash on I-69 just south of the I-469 interchange is causing traffic delays Friday evening.

Just after 5 p.m., crews were sent to the area on reports of a crash, according to the police activity log.

According to dispatch, traffic is backed up. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved, if anyone is injured or how long traffic will be impacted.

