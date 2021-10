FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Traffic is currently backed up on northbound I-69 following a crash.

According to a WANE 15 crew in the area, officers have shut down the left lane. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or how long traffic will be impacted.

No injuries have been reported, dispatch said.

WANE 15 is working to learn more.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.