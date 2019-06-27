Crash slows traffic on I-69 at Dupont Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash along Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne caused traffic delays Thursday afternoon.

Police responded around 4 p.m. to the southbound lanes of the interstate just south of the Dupont Road interchange. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that the crash happened on the on-ramp from Dupont Road.

At least two vehicles – a white SUV and a pickup – appeared to be damaged. The white SUV was crashed into the concrete divider.

The three left lanes were shut down. Traffic was moving slowly in the far right lane.

Traffic was flowing again by 6 p.m.