Crash on I-469 west of Maplecrest Rd exit causes traffic delays

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Eastbound I-469, west of the Maplecrest Road exit, was experiencign traffic delays Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash.

Dispatch told WANE 15 that the crash occurred at approximately 4:28 p.m.

Traffic was impacted for over an hour. Dispatch said the scene has been cleared and traffic is moving.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. The cause of the crash has not been released.

WANE 15 is working to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.