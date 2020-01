ALLEN CO., Ind. (WANE) — Drivers should avoid part of Interstate 469 in southern Allen County after a crash that is causing traffic delays.

Police were called to the southbound lanes near the State Road 1 exit around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers shut down both lanes due to debris in the road. It’s not clear how long it will be closed.

WANE 15 has a crew heading to the scene. We will provide more information when it becomes available.