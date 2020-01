FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in downtown Fort Wayne early Tuesday afternoon left one vehicle on its side and its occupants slightly hurt.

Police and medics were called around 1:45 p.m. to the intersection of Wayne and Clinton streets.

At the scene, a Toyota Sienna was left on its side in the travel lanes.

People in the van suffered only minor injuries, dispatchers said.

No other information was released. It’s not clear how the crash happened.